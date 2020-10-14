81°
Award-winning actress featured in 'Erin Brockovich,' 'Two and a Half Men' dies at 77

4 hours 44 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 October 14, 2020 8:42 AM October 14, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Actress, Conchata Ferrell, passed away around 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020.

Conchata Ferrell, a beloved character actress featured on the big screen in films like 'Erin Brockovich' and on the small screen in popular television sitcoms such as 'Two and a Half Men' has passed away, CNN reports.

A source told CNN the actress died around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 12.

Ferrell enjoyed a prolific career that spanned five decades across TV and film. The hard-working actress earned three Emmy nominations and a Drama Desk award in 1974 for her work in "The Sea Horse."

Upon news of her death, a host of celebrities expressed their grief and offered condolences to Ferrell's family via social media. 

CNN reports that Ferrell is survived by her husband, Arnie, and her daughter, Samantha.

