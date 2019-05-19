80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Average US price of gas drops 3 cents per gallon to $2.93

2 hours 53 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, May 19 2019 May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 1:14 PM May 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.93.
  
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that it's the first price drop at the pump in four months.
  
Lundberg says the price is 6 cents lower than it was one year ago.
  
The highest average price in the nation is $4.08 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
  
The lowest average is $2.35 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
  
The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.16.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days