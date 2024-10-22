Authorities working to contain multiple fires north of Clinton; LA 67 closed off as crews work scene

CLINTON — Officials in Clinton are working multiple brush fires just north of the town, officials said Tuesday.

About 10 to 15 fires were set for about five miles on the west side of LA 67 going toward LA 432, Sheriff Jeff Travis said. He is not ruling out that the fires were intentionally set, saying it was a job for the fire department.

Travis added that volunteer firefighters from across the parish and Amite County, Mississippi, helped contain the fire.

The state forestry department is also on scene and is trying to use dozers to cut a line so the fire doesn't spread, Travis said. The sheriff added that inmates were helping to assist as well.

LA 67 north is closed but local traffic is allowed through.

These fires come after a string of fires across the capital area and a red flag warning that was put in place last week. A burn ban was also put in place in East Feliciana Parish, where Clinton is the parish seat.

Photos: Sheriff Jeff Travis