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Family of four's home destroyed after late night fire along Bayou Drive in Pierre Part
PIERRE PART — A family of four was displaced after a fire along Bayou Drive in Pierre Part.
The Pierre Part Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found a building entirely overtaken by flames. The home was destroyed, a spokesperson for the fire department said on Facebook.
Two adults and two children were able to escape the house safely, however.
In total, 23 firefighters responded to the scene, as well as deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and first responders from Acadian Ambulance.
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