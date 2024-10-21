Lack of rain and low humidity pose challenge to firefighters as burn bans continue

CLINTON -- A lack of rain over many parishes as well as low humidity and higher winds have been some of the reasons for a continuing burn ban in those areas. With dry conditions expected to continue, firefighters are preparing for the number of fires potentially increasing.

Last year, Louisiana had its worst wildfire season in more than a century. In just three months, from August to October, more than sixty thousand acres were ravaged by wildfires across the state. That was during one of the most severe droughts the state ever had.

"Last year, around this time, was the first time in Ascension Parish in many, many years where we almost lost an entire neighborhood because of wildfires. The conditions at that time are the same conditions that are right now," Ascension Parish Fire District 1 Chairman James LeBlanc said.

WBRZ talked to several different fire departments around the capital areas, most of which were volunteer units.

The firefighters said if their parish decides to issue a burn ban, it triples the number of calls they receive because people will then report any fire they see, even if it's a firepit, which isn't part of a burn ban.

"They don't issue a statewide burn ban hardly anymore. What they do is put that in the hands of the parishes. Right now the burn bans are definitely being controlled by the parishes," LeBlanc said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, there have been 29 fires across the state in the past few days. Two of those occurred in Livingston parish on Wednesday. One of those occurred in Walker, and the other occurred in Denham Springs.

In the end, it takes a greater toll on firefighters. However, firefighters say the state has done a good job helping to alleviate that stress by giving the power to declare burn bans to the parish.