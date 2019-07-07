Authorities, workers still investigating late-night fire at Diesel Driving Academy

BATON ROUGE- Three trucks from the Diesel Driving Academy in Baton Rouge caught on fire Tuesday night between the heavy rains.

Witnesses say three trucks at the school were ablaze late Tuesday night, around 11:30. No one was at the school at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

One of the 18-wheelers Janette Martin used for instruction went up in flames.

"I've had that truck for several months. I'm also an examiner so I test students, and that was my truck," says Martin.

The company manager, Seth Bond, spent part of the day accessing the damage, he says the school is still operational.

"We do have extra trucks and other campuses in the state, so we do have extra trucks at those campuses as well and that's one of our plans things like this do happen," says Bond.

Authorities don't believe foul play was a factor. Bond says there were some mechanical issues recently addressed with the rig where the fire started.

In all, four trucks and three trailers were damaged.

The fire remains under investigation.