Authorities searching for suspect in multiple August flood fraud cases

BATON ROUGE - Multiple police agencies are searching for a man after he allegedly committed contractor fraud against several victims of the 2016 Baton Rouge floods.

Matthew Morris, owner of Complete Construction Contractors, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Walker Police department on charges including residential contractor fraud and theft of assets of an aged person.

Morris was originally arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Feb. 8 after 13 different victims, six over the age of 60, came forward claiming he took advantage of them.

Morris allegedly overcharged for and failed to complete work on several flood victims' homes.

Victims claimed Morris ignored multiple requests for estimates and only offered inflated estimates after demolition had already been completed. Some of these estimates were two-thirds the cost of the victims' entire insurance payout.