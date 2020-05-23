Latest Weather Blog
Authorities search for missing St. Helena Parish man
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who went missing Thursday morning.
According to the West Feliciana Sheriff's Department, Charles Worley, 49, a resident of St. Helena Parish has been reported missing.
Officials say that Worley last spoke with a friend early Thursday morning stating that he was going fishing in West Feliciana Parish.
Worley is known to go fishing near Oyster Bar located on Ferdinand Street.
Deputies found Worley's truck abandoned on Highway 10 West near the Audubon Bridge on Thursday. The keys were in the ignition and the truck was out of gas.
Worley is a white male, 5'7" tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a backhoe on it and blue jeans.
Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for Charles Worley. Please call the 24/7 dispatch line at 225-784-3136 if you see him.
