State trooper shot, killed suspect in Baton Rouge after chase on I-10 late Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect after what reportedly started as a chase on I-10 late Thursday night.
The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate at the Terrace Avenue exit, just past the I-10/110 split. Sources said the chase began west of the Mississippi River bridge and made its way into East Baton Rouge.
After the shooting, paramedics took the suspect from the scene, but that person was dead by the time they made it to a hospital. The trooper was unharmed.
The crash that led to the shooting appeared to involve several vehicles, with multiple cars being moved off the highway via the Terrace Street exit. I-10 East was still closed past the split into early Friday morning.
This is a developing story.
