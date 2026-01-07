75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

21-year-old man dead after crashing into trees along Walker North Road

47 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 11:26 AM January 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — A 21-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after leading Walker Police on a chase after a failed traffic stop. 

Louisiana State Police said that around 12:30 a.m., officers tried to stop Jowarski Nedd after he committed a traffic violation near U.S. 190. After the driver did not stop, he led the police on a high-speed chase.

Walker Police later found the Nedd's car had crashed into several trees, killing him along Walker North Road near the intersection of Avants Road. Nedd was not wearing a seatbelt when he had failed to make a turn on a right-hand curve, driving off the left side of the roadway, police added. 

Walker Police originally said Nedd was 22. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days