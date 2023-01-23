Authorities respond to suspected fire at apartment complex on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive early Monday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the St. George Fire Department was called to Meadows at Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane for reports of smoke in a hallway. Emergency medical services responded, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.