Authorities investigating deadly shooting off North Street in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating reports of a shooting that left a person dead Thursday afternoon.
The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of N 26th Street and Gayosa Street. Police confirmed a man died at the scene.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
