Authorities identify 20-year-old victim in fatal crash on Tiger Bend Road

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday night on South Tiger Bend Road.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Bailen Walsh. Authorities say Walsh's vehicle ran off the roadway and crashed into the tree line.

Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene.