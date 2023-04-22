63°
Authorities identify 20-year-old victim in fatal crash on Tiger Bend Road

4 years 10 months 2 days ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 June 19, 2018 9:59 PM June 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday night on South Tiger Bend Road.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Bailen Walsh. Authorities say Walsh's vehicle ran off the roadway and crashed into the tree line.

Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

