Authorities find man accused of pulling a gun on deputies in Central neighborhood asleep on his patio

UPDATE - Authorities called off a search for the armed suspect accused of pulling a gun on deputies in a Central Neighborhood.

But on Saturday morning, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies returned to his home and found him asleep outside on the patio and took him into custody.



The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Matthew Tanner Strahan, 41, will be booked with aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.

CENTRAL - Authorities are trying to find an armed man who they say pulled a gun on deputies in a Central neighborhood.

City officials say Matthew Strahan, 41, threatened deputies with a gun while they were investigating a disturbance in the Village Lakes neighborhood off Magnolia Bridge Road.

He reportedly ran into the woods off Magnolia Bridge Road after the altercation. Nearby residents are asked to stay indoors while East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Central police officers search for the suspect.

This is a developing story.