Authorities confiscate $100,000 worth of heroin following investigation

BATON ROUGE - Authorities charged three suspects for possession with intent to distribute various kinds of drugs.

Officials arrested 32-year-old Victor Martinez, 34-year-old Felipe Guzman and 30-year-old Omar Amaro on Thursday. All three have been charged with one count of resisting an officer and possession with intent to distribute schedule 1(heroin) & 2(meth).

EBRSO Narcotics, BRPD Narcotics and Baton Rouge DEA Task Force Officers started a shared investigation which resulted in three search warrants on Tracy Ave. near Hurricane Creek.

During the search authorities confiscated:

· 1.5 kilograms of Heroin (approx. street value $100,000)

· 2 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Approx. street value $20,000)

· 1 semiautomatic handgun

· $1,800

The suspects were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

EBRSO K-9 and EBRSO Uniform Patrol Central Substation also assisted.