Authorities capture gator suspected of killing man in Ida floodwater

Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff

SLIDELL - Wildlife agents captured an alligator they suspect attacked and killed a man after Hurricane Ida flooded his property.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday that authorities captured the 12-foot, 504-pound gator near the area of Avery Estates, where 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee Sr. went missing two weeks ago.

Reports said Satterlee's wife saw the attack and pulled her husband to safety before leaving on a boat to look for help. When first responders arrived on scene, neither Satterlee or the gator were anywhere to be found.

The sheriff's office said the animal was captured Monday using traps in a nearby waterway. They found what appeared to be human remains inside the gator.

The coroner's office is working to confirm those remains belong to Satterlee.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family. I know todays findings does not bring their loved one back, but hopefully this can bring them some sort of closure. I am very proud of the hard, non-stop work, of my deputies and the other agencies who assisted, and I hope their persistence in finding this alligator will help the family with coping with their loss. We will continue to keep them in our prayers,” Sheriff Smith said in a statement Monday.