Authorities arrest man wanted for nearly eight years on Assumption Parish contractor fraud charges

NAPOLEONVILLE – Authorities arrested a New Orleans man wanted for nearly eight years on Assumption Parish contractor fraud charges.

Deputies said that, in June 2018, they received a complaint in Pierre Part related to contractor fraud. A man later identified as Jarred Griffin said he owned Houma-based Alpha Contractors and agreed to do construction work for the Pierre Part complainant.

Griffin accepted a deposit to build the structure, but never returned to begin construction. All attempts to contact Griffin were dead ends, deputies added.

It was later learned that neither Griffin nor Alpha Contractors was licensed to do contracting services in Louisiana.

In November 2018, detectives secured an arrest warrant charging Jarred Griffin with residential contractor fraud.

It wasn't until nearly eight years later, on March 30, 2026, that deputies in Plaquemines Parish arrested Griffin on the Assumption Parish warrant.

On Tuesday, Griffin was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on residential contractor fraud charges.