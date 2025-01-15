Authorities arrest man accused of drug dealing after raid on home also yields eight alligators

PICAYUNE, Miss. — Authorities arrested a man after they seized a large amount of drugs and eight alligators from a Picayune, Mississippi home.

Ryan Howard is being charged with drug dealing charges after Picayune Police seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana, anabolic steroids, six ounces of mushrooms and 14 guns from his home.

They also found the alligators, who were later taken by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, in the home's backyard pool.

"Maybe he wanted to be the Gator King too.... ba dum tsk!" the Picayune Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the raid came as a result of a weeks-long investigation. Picayune officials said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Howard and "provided the last piece of the puzzle to execute a search warrant at his residence."

Picayune Police said that deputies in St. Tammany told them that Howard was found transporting 80 pounds of marijuana that he was transporting with his child. The drugs were likely headed to Picayune, police said.