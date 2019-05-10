Authorities arrest fifth suspect in shooting death of Biloxi officer

Photo: WLOX

HARRISON COUNTRY, Miss. - Authorities have arrested another person after a Biloxi officer was shot over the weekend.

Officer Robert McKeithen was shot outside a police station May 5, WLOX said. The gunman, 19-year-old Darian Atkinson, was arrested the next day and charged with capital murder.

The next person arrested in the case was Darian's brother Davian Atkinson. Authorities say Davian transported his brother to the shooting and allowed the suspect to make phone calls while he was on the run.

Two other men, 20-year-old Dalentez Brice and 21-year-old Joshua Kovach, were arrested Wednesday. The fifth suspect arrested was 18-year-old Andre Sullivan. He was taken into custody Thursday.

Davian, Brice, Kovach, and Sullivan are all charged with accessory after the fact.