88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Audubon Zoo welcomes three new capybara babies

3 hours 21 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 5:14 PM July 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo announced the arrival of three new capybara babies on Monday afternoon.

The three newborns are the offspring of Turkey, their mom, and Sequoia, their dad. The pups won't be named until the zoo determines their sexes.

For now, the babies are busy exploring the world around them. They are still nursing from mom but have begun to nibble on grass and other food, the zoo said in a news release.

They currently live in a behind-the-scenes enclosure while they grow, but they will move into the lagoon at the River's Edge with their parents once they're old enough. Zoo guests can spot the new capybara pups from the Swamp Train, which runs right by their play yard.

Trending News

Capybaras are the world's largest rodents. They are native to South America. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days