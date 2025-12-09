Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish couple arrested after allegedly abusing foster children for more than three years
GONZALES — A couple in Gonzales has been arrested after they allegedly abused two foster children.
Chelsea Blouin, 33, and Gregg Blouin, 34, were both arrested Friday after Ascension Parish deputies received a tip that the two children, 5 and 7, were being physically abused at the Sycamore Bend Avenue home of their foster parents.
When deputies arrived, they found the children with severe bruises.
During the 3½ years the pair were in the Blouins' custody, they were subjected to extreme punishments.
Chelsea Blouin was booked on two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice, while her husband is being charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Chelsea Blouin was booked on a $510,000 bond, while Gregg Blouin was booked on a $500,000 bond.
