53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish couple arrested after allegedly abusing foster children for more than three years

1 hour 54 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, December 09 2025 Dec 9, 2025 December 09, 2025 10:46 AM December 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — A couple in Gonzales has been arrested after they allegedly abused two foster children. 

Chelsea Blouin, 33, and Gregg Blouin, 34, were both arrested Friday after Ascension Parish deputies received a tip that the two children, 5 and 7, were being physically abused at the Sycamore Bend Avenue home of their foster parents. 

When deputies arrived, they found the children with severe bruises. 

During the 3½ years the pair were in the Blouins' custody, they were subjected to extreme punishments.

Chelsea Blouin was booked on two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice, while her husband is being charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Trending News

Chelsea Blouin was booked on a $510,000 bond, while Gregg Blouin was booked on a $500,000 bond.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days