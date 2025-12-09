Developer tied to $11 million Scotlandville development project arrested for theft, bank fraud

BATON ROUGE - State officials arrested a developer for an affordable housing project near Scotland Avenue for multiple financial crimes, the Attorney General's Office said.

Bradley Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for felony theft over $25,000, three counts of bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, money laundering and filing false public records. WBRZ previously reported that the state was pursuing these charges.

Brown's project, "Housing for Heroes", received over $6 million in allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by the Metro Council to be used to build affordable housing for essential workers. It was set to cost over $11 million to create 36 low-income apartments for health care workers and professionals.

The state alleges that Brown attempted to defraud three separate banks of over $1.2 million between December 2021 and August 2022. They also claim Brown stole around $25,000 from the city of Baton Rouge.