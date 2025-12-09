Ponchatoula man arrested for attempted human trafficking of a minor

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Ponchatoula man was arrested in Livingston Parish for attempted human trafficking of a minor.

According to jail records, Loyd Woodruff, 53, of Ponchatoula, was booked Monday, Dec. 1.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office provided limited details about the crime.

“This investigation yielded this individual seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Livingston Parish," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.

WBRZ has asked for additional information about the crime.