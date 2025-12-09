47°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula man arrested for attempted human trafficking of a minor
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Ponchatoula man was arrested in Livingston Parish for attempted human trafficking of a minor.
According to jail records, Loyd Woodruff, 53, of Ponchatoula, was booked Monday, Dec. 1.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office provided limited details about the crime.
“This investigation yielded this individual seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Livingston Parish," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
Trending News
WBRZ has asked for additional information about the crime.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
ABC signs Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension, months after temporary...
-
Dave's Hot Chicken opening second capital region location at Juban Crossing
-
Woman accused of shooting man after he intervened in argument at Motel...
-
Livingston Parish man awaiting trial for fatal Denham Springs hit-and-run arrested on...
-
Albany, Springfield firefighters put out early morning house fire that started in...