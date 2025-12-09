Livingston Parish man awaiting trial for fatal Denham Springs hit-and-run arrested on drug charges

LIVINGSTON — A Livingston Parish man awaiting trial for a fatal Denham Springs hit-and-run has been arrested on drug dealing charges.

Brandon Chenevert, 31, was arrested in April after the March 29 hit-and-run that hospitalized — and later killed — 20-year-old Jody Mann. He has since pleaded not guilty in court while awaiting trial on negligent homicide, hit-and-run and obstruction of justice charges.

On Monday, Chenevert was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I and III drugs, as well as possession of paraphernalia and prescription drug charges.

Deputies said they seized a pound of marijuana, five vials of anabolic steroids, 51 doses of Tadalafil, 22 doses of Anastrozole, 28 doses of Cabergoline, 43 doses of Enclomiphene, 15 doses of Clomid and 35 ml of promethazine from Chenevert after he was located at a Denham Springs convenience store.

"With the assistance of our Uniform Patrol Division, Chenevert was ultimately found to be in possession of numerous THC vape carts. Following this, Agents were able to secure a search warrant for his Denham Springs residence," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Deputies added that $8,100 in cash is pending seizure.

According to arrest records, he is being held without bond.

Chenevert was out on bond for the previous arrest connected to the hit-and-run.