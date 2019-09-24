ATV driver arrested after leading police on chase

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing several charges after a Monday ATV chase.

According to the arrest report, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was patrolling the 4200 block of Mohican Street in reference to an ATV being driven on public streets. While in the area, the officer saw a black and red ATV Yamaha.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Davaron Webb. There was also a juvenile passenger.

Neither Webb nor the girl were wearing helmets.

When the officer attempted to pull the ATV over, Webb refused to stop. He ran several stops signs before leaving the roadway in the 3400 block of Eaton Street.

At that point, the ATV hit a pile of logs and the girl was thrown from the vehicle. Webb was later arrested.

While speaking with police, Webb said the juvenile asked him to stop the ATV, but he refused. The girl sustained several deep lacerations to the face and a bloodied nose and lips. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As Webb was being taken into custody, authorities found a gun in his pocket. The serial number had been obliterated.

Webb is facing multiple charges including aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carry of a weapon, possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers, and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.