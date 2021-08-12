Attorney who left scene of boating crash that injured kids is also a prosecutor

NEW ROADS- The lawyer who fled the scene of a boating crash that injured kids is also a prosecutor for the Lafayette District Attorney's Office, the WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed Thursday.

That lawyer, Chris Richard, left the scene of a Sunday boating crash on False River, according to Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. Richard was located at his home in Carencro near Lafayette while investigators were still gathering evidence at the scene in Pointe Coupee Parish. One child was injured so badly, AirMed had to bring him to the hospital. Another child went by ambulance and a third declined treatment.

Thibodeaux said Richard was driving the boat that smashed into the tube the children were in.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit traveled to Lafayette looking for answers from Richard Thursday. In the heart of downtown, Richard's office was locked tight with the lights off. A woman answered the phone at the number we located online.

She said the office was open, but didn't know we were at the front door trying to get in. She also said Richard was not in the office.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit also made numerous requests to speak to District Attorney Don Landry to determine Richard's status after the boating crash. Landry returned our calls late Thursday afternoon. He declined to comment, citing the pending investigation, and he would not answer questions related to Richard's job status with his office.

However, employees with the Clerk of Court easily verified that Richard is an ADA handling misdemeanor cases for the district attorney.

Richard's law office website shows he specializes in personal injury and DWI cases.

Sources tell WBRZ, when agents with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries located him in Carencro he did not submit to an alcohol test. He also gave no solid explanation as to why he left the scene.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has repeatedly asked the State LDWF why Richard was not arrested Sunday and why the boat our sources said he was driving was not taken in as evidence.

Press Secretary, Ed Pratt once again referred us to the statement he sent yesterday.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division is investigating a boating incident in Pointe Coupee Parish that occurred on Aug. 8 in False River. The incident involves a pontoon boat that struck three juveniles in the water floating in tubes. The investigation is ongoing as agents are gathering statements from witnesses and those involved in the incident. Charges may be pending upon completion of the investigation. LDWF cannot offer any further statements or release of information until the investigation is completed.





