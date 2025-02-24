Attorney for Impact Charter files for temporary restraining order against BESE

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, the attorney for Impact Charter and Education Explosion filed two separate requests for a temporary restraining order against the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to keep the newly chosen board from being instated.

Attorney Ron Haley filed the two requests: one of which on behalf of parents who claim BESE violated the Open Meetings Law by having the new board chosen prior to a special meeting Friday, and one on behalf of Education Explosion to request a TRO against BESE based on the standards for an injunction.

The former claims the Louisiana Department of Education already had members of a new board for Education Explosion chosen prior to the meeting Friday, rendering the meeting "arbitrary" and saying no one could "appeal, respond, or challenge" the decision.

The latter suit claims the ongoing dispute between Education Explosion and BESE fulfills all standards required for an injunction request in that the suit threatens irreparable harm against Impact Charter, the threatened harm outweighs any harm that will come about if the TRO is granted and that the granting of an injunction would be in the public interest.

Impact Charter officials said the audit was full of misinformation and fueled by a political agenda. That audit came after a raid at the school in May 2024 by the Legislative Auditor's office.

When the audit was initially published, Haley took up the case for the charter school, saying the report was full of factual errors and requesting a restraining order on the audit being released to the public. After that was thrown out, Scott threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against the auditor's office.

The new Education Explosion board is set to meet tonight at 6:30 p.m..