AT&T outage leads to connection problems in hospitals, emergency call centers around Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — An AT&T outage caused by Hurricane Beryl has led to multiple connectivity issues around the state of Louisiana.

Ochsner Health says many of their phone numbers across Louisiana have had trouble receiving calls since Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary said that the outage is affecting all hospitals, not just Lane or Ochsner. A temporary number, 225-929-0551, has been set up as the issues persist.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office posted on social media that AT&T customers are experiencing similar connectivity issues with some of their phone lines.

Tangipahoa Parish Government officials say they have also experienced the same issues.

WWL is reporting some residents in Jefferson Parish are having trouble reaching 911. Officials say anyone who is having problems reaching 911 in the parish can call (504)227-1400.

The city of New Orleans also said they are experiencing similar issues.