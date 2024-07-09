89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State's child neglect hotline temporarily offline, asks people to call law enforcement in emergencies

2 hours 41 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2024 Jul 9, 2024 July 09, 2024 4:25 PM July 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Department of Child and Family Services' Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline went offline on Tuesday.

"We are experiencing technical difficulties," DCFS' website reads.  

Trending News

Officials at DCFS say there is a team working to get the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline back online, but people should call law enforcement in case of an emergency.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days