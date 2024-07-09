State's child neglect hotline temporarily offline, asks people to call law enforcement in emergencies

BATON ROUGE — The Department of Child and Family Services' Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline went offline on Tuesday.

"We are experiencing technical difficulties," DCFS' website reads.

Officials at DCFS say there is a team working to get the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline back online, but people should call law enforcement in case of an emergency.