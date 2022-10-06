At prosecutors' request, judge pulls bond for accused drug dealer implicated in overdose death

BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered that a suspected drug dealer stay jailed without bond after the East Baton Rouge district attorney raised concerns about the man's alleged drug operation that was largely run out of a small Baton Rouge church.

On Thursday, Judge Tarvald Smith agreed to revoke the $43,000 bond that had been set for Hakeem Allen just a day earlier. Judge Smith noted the potential danger posed to the neighborhood surrounding the church and the fact Allen tried to run away from officers at the time of his arrest.

Allen will stay jailed until a decision is made on whether to formally charge him.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said Wednesday the huge stock of potentially lethal drugs and the arsenal of guns discovered by law enforcement during Allen's arrest was concerning, pushing him to ask that Judge Smith reconsider the bond.

Sheriff's deputies uncovered the drug operation after Allen was implicated in the overdose death of one of his alleged buyers. Investigators traced the illegal activity to three different properties, including a home converted into a church where deputies found a massive stash of illegal drugs including fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

Deputies also seized eight guns and $70,000 in cash across the different properties.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit recently reported on multiple instances where local judges set bonds for repeat offenders who were released and then rearrested for committing more crimes. One of those cases involved a convicted killer who led police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash.