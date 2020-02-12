74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Astronaut shares breathtaking photo of Louisiana from space

2 hours 10 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 February 12, 2020 4:23 PM February 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge - NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shared a breathtaking photo of the Louisiana Gulf Coast from Space Tuesday. 

The photo was taken from the International Space Station. Meir has been in space since Sept. 2019 and was part of the first all-female spacewalk.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days