Assumption Parish residents will vote on multiple education propositions in Saturday's election

NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Schools superintendent is urging residents to vote in favor of renewing three property taxes when they go into the voting booth on Saturday.

Assumption Parish Superintendent John Barthelemy said the new taxes are the foundation of education in the parish.

"We want to do different things in Assumption Parish and this is the foundation for that," Barthelemy said.

The school system said each tax up for renewal has been in place for decades. The 2024-2025 school budget has an estimated total revenue of $37.9 million. Of that amount, $17 million comes from local revenue. The three millage renewals on the ballot generate roughly $7.8 million for Assumption schools.

The money goes to employee and teacher salaries, student salaries, security, renovation and construction costs.

"Right now, we have several projects we are in the process of developing. For example in Pierre Part, we are doing a complete renovation on the front of the school," Barthelemy said.

For construction, there are efforts to repair and improve HVAC systems across the district, put new roofs on buildings at Assumption High School and build new athletic facilities. There are also new security plans in place to put in new electronic lock systems, single-point entries for school campuses and new security fencing at Napoleonville Primary School.

Barthelemy said dollars from these renewals also improve teacher pay.

"With these funds, we're able to have the foundation to possibly offer our teachers a pay raise which is needed as well as our bus drivers, our custodians, and cafeteria workers," Barthelemy said. "Let's continue to support our schools, to support our kids, to move forward in Assumption Parish."