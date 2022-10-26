71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish reports inmate escaped from detention facility due to 'staff error'

7 hours 8 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, October 26 2022 Oct 26, 2022 October 26, 2022 6:03 AM October 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate reportedly escaped from a detention center sometime Tuesday evening. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced that Roller Avila, 19, had escaped from a detention facility "sometime early" Tuesday evening. Avila was being held for armed robbery, and the sheriff's office warned that if Avila is seen, he should not be approached. 

The APSO says the escape was cased by "employee error," and that an investigation is being launched into what went wrong. 

Avila is described as being 5'9" and 125 pounds. 

Trending News

Anyone who has seen Avila should contact the sheriff's office at (985) 369-2912 or 911.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days