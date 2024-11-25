Assumption Parish issues boil water advisory for Belle River area Monday morning

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish Waterworks has issued a boil water advisory for various locations in the Belle River Area.

Bayou Tranquille, Eagle Point and Michel Road were included in the advisory, according to local officials.

Water will be shut off Monday morning so that fire hydrants can be changed out. The waterworks believes water will be turned off for around two hours.

Affected customers will be notified either in person or with door hangers. After service is restored, affected residents will be under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory.