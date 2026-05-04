Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of threatening several people with knife during argument

BELLE ROSE — A man was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly threatened a group of people with a knife during an argument.

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Travis Nathaniel Williams of Belle Rose threatened several people with a knife during an argument on La. 1003.

Deputies later located Williams inside a home and attempted to arrest him when deputies said he violently resisted.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish detention Center on several charges, including resisting an officer by force, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.