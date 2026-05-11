Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of putting a gun to a person's head in Pierre Part

PIERRE PART — A man was arrested on multiple felony charges Sunday evening following an incident in Belle River, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched to La. 70 in reference to a disturbance involving the illegal use of a weapon.

During the investigation, deputies determined that 19-year-old Danny Landry of Napoleonville was involved in an altercation with several individuals and allegedly put a gun to the head of one of the people involved.

Video evidence related to the incident was recovered after which Landry was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention center on several charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.