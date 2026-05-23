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Baton Rouge Police searching for suspect in 2025 assault on North Boulevard

3 hours 19 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, May 23 2026 May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 4:35 PM May 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person they believe assaulted a female victim in 2025.
 
Detectives say the assault happened in the latter part of 2025 in the 300 block of North Boulevard. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
 
Anyone with information about the person's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

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