Ash Wednesday kicks off lenten season in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of Catholic churchgoers took the afternoon to attend Mass at the Saint Joseph's Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge for Ash Wednesday.

“Over the course of the year, we tend to concentrate on things of this world which are not lasting and not going to give us our full joy or meaning. We have a chance to break with that reality a little bit and turn our minds and hearts to God," Bishop Michael Duca with the Diocese of Baton Rouge said.

Duca says the lenten season is a time of transformation and renewal. Ash Wednesday signifies the start of lent, with some Catholics participating by giving something up.

“I am going to get ashes first thing and giving up sweets for lent and just trying to concentrate on a more prayerful life," churchgoer Laura Guttzeit said.

“I’m gonna try to be more good at school ‘cause I need to appreciate my teachers for what they do," Demiere Tibbs said.

Bishop Duca provided a funny anecdote to remind everyone that not even he is free of sin and makes mistakes.

“I gave up sugar and sweets for lent, and this morning I was doing an interview somewhere else and I walked into the studio and without thinking I picked up a lifesaver mint, so I already have to start again. That’s the key."

Duca says the most important thing is persistence. If you mistakenly break your penance during lent, just try again.

And above all else, remember why you're participating in the first place.