Ascension standoff forced middle school into lockdown Friday; 2 suspects now in custody

PRAIRIEVILLE - A standoff involving a two people wanted on criminal charges prompted a nearby middle school to go into lockdown Friday morning.

The situation unfolded around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of LA 933 and Marty Low Road. Galvez Middle School, which is located nearby, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the standoff involved a fugitive, who they feared was armed, from another jurisdiction and one other suspect. The department said deputies stopped their vehicle, but the pair refused to get out of the car.

APSO's Crisis Response team was called in to assist.

Both suspects were taken into custody before 9 a.m. They were identified as 39-year-old Steve Paul and 34-year-old Keyo Dunn, both from Plaquemine. Paul was arrested for possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and Dunn was arrested on a felony armed robbery warrant, as well as counts for resisting arrest and possession of fentanyl.

Dunn was taken to a hospital for evaluation after he possibly swallowed an illegal substance. He will be booked into the Ascension jail upon his release.