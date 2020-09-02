90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Sheriff's Office identifies bicyclist killed in early morning crash

5 hours 56 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, September 02 2020 Sep 2, 2020 September 02, 2020 6:44 AM September 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A 27-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Ascension Parish. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the woman's death around 7 a.m. and issued a statement later that morning identifying her as Jessica White Gibbs.

Officials say Gibbs was riding her bicycle along Highway 22 near Melancon Road shortly before 5 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

Gibbs was rushed to a nearby hospital but pronounced deceased a short while later.

The Sheriff's Office says the case remains under investigation and more information may be available at a later date.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days