Ascension Sheriff's Office identifies bicyclist killed in early morning crash
ASCENSION PARISH - A 27-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Ascension Parish.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the woman's death around 7 a.m. and issued a statement later that morning identifying her as Jessica White Gibbs.
Officials say Gibbs was riding her bicycle along Highway 22 near Melancon Road shortly before 5 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.
Gibbs was rushed to a nearby hospital but pronounced deceased a short while later.
The Sheriff's Office says the case remains under investigation and more information may be available at a later date.
