Ascension schools launch online survey asking for parents' preferences on fall attendance

The Ascension Parish school system is asking parents to fill out an online survey with questions concerning the decision whether to return students to campus in the fall.

The survey features several questions about school attendance, including whether parents would prefer their children to attend class in person or virtually. School officials say the survey will be entirely anonymous and will not commit any students to a specific academic path.

The school system also laid out the following general parameters around how it is planning to go about the school year.

-If Louisiana is in Phase 1, it is highly likely students will be participating in online/distance learning due to the attendance restrictions in our buildings.



-If Louisiana is in Phase 2, it is possible there will be blended school services such as serving our youngest students and those who have the highest need for face-to-face learning in our school buildings daily while older students will be served primarily through online/distance learning.



-If Louisiana is in Phase 3, we hope to serve all students in our buildings except those who choose to participate in online/distance learning. However, there may still be modifications to our school days and procedures to comply with safety guidelines.

You can take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGG5CWK