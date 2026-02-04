Ascension Parish to receive $1.2 million in federal funds to support emergency protective measures

WASHINGTON — Ascension Parish is set to receive more than $1.2 million in federal funds for emergency preparedness in the parish, Sen. John Kennedy's office said.

Kennedy, who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Jan. 28 that $1,202,055 from a $292.1 million Hurricane Ida relief package from FEMA would be going to Ascension Parish.

The funds will be used for emergency protective measures, including the operation of an Emergency Operations Center, evacuation, sheltering and emergency pumps.

The funds are part of a larger FEMA grant package for restoration and hazard mitigation efforts related to Hurricanes Isaac, Laura, Zeta, Ida and Francine.

“Louisianians are tough as a three-dollar steak, and we always pull together and rebuild. This $479.8 million will help communities across our state recover from storms, hurricanes, and other disasters by supporting critical repairs, debris removal, emergency response, and key infrastructure projects,” Kennedy said.