Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office opens new substation in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's newest substation in Prairieville opened its doors Thursday.
The new District 3 substation is located along Henry Road near Old Jefferson Highway.
Capt. Melvin Boudreaux said opening the new substation reinforces the department's commitment to the people of Ascension Parish.
"We are so proud to know that we're able to provide this state-of-the-art facility," Boudreaux said.
The need for this substation comes from Ascension's status as the "fastest growing parish in the state of Louisiana."
"The public has demanded that we be able to respond to calls in an efficient way, and have the appropriate resources to do our jobs," Boudreaux said.
One of the amenities at the new substation is a “community drop-off zone” in the parking lot to allow citizens to make safe transactions.
