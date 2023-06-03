86°
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly Friday night crash
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred on Loosemoore Road Friday night. The driver of the vehicle was killed.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released by the Sheriff's Office.
This is an ongoing investigation.
