Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly Friday night crash

5 hours 48 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, June 03 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on Loosemoore Road Friday night. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released by the Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

