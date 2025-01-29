65°
Ascension Parish School Board votes to name St. Amant High softball field after beloved custodian
ST. AMANT - The Ascension Parish School Board voted to rename the St. Amant High School softball field after a beloved custodian and bus driver, Clark Lambert.
Lambert, who died in Dec. 2023, was referred to as the "mayor of St. Amant" and worked as a custodian and bus driver with the Gators since the school opened.
Lambert was also inducted into the St. Amant High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022 to honor his contributions to the school's athletic traditions.
