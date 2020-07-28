75°
Ascension Parish reopening waterways Monday
ASCENSION PARISH- Waterways in Ascension Parish will reopen recreational traffic on Monday, July 27 at 5 p.m.
Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the decision Monday afternoon following closures related to Hurricane Hanna last week.
