Ascension Parish reopening waterways Monday

Monday, July 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- Waterways in Ascension Parish will reopen recreational traffic on Monday, July 27 at 5 p.m. 

Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the decision Monday afternoon following closures related to Hurricane Hanna last week.

