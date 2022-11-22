Ascension Parish ready for its close-up in Hallmark Channel film premiering Thanksgiving Day

ASCENSION PARISH - This Thanksgiving, Sorrento will be on the viewing menu for those who dive into the Hallmark Channel and its seasonal array of holiday fare.

The movie "My Southern Family Christmas" makes its broadcast premiere just as most Americans put down the fork and pick up the remote control. The Ascension Parish-based production airs at 7 p.m. local time.

Filming took place earlier this year—much of it at Sorrento's Cajun Village and Coffee House.

The cast features Jaicy Elliott, Ryan Rottman, Brian McNamara, Moira Kelly, Adeline Whittle, Anniston Almond, and Bruce Campbell.

The company behind the production, Evergreen Films, describes the story this way:

“Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.”

Daniel Lewis is the executive producer, an LSU graduate and a native of Sorrento. His holiday-themed credits include titles such as "A Christmas Wish," "Christmas in Louisiana," "Christmas in Mississippi" and "The Christmas Contract."

Also: "Santa Jaws." (We're not making that up!)