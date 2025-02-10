64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish law enforcement shoots, kills Gonzales man early Monday morning

3 hours 13 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2025 Feb 10, 2025 February 10, 2025 7:20 PM February 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - A Gonzales man was shot and killed by Ascension Parish law enforcement on Monday morning after he shot a gun into the air and then pointed it at officers. 

State Police said 25-year-old Abdulrahman Ali was spotted driving a car involved with an armed robbery in Gonzales. Police officers and Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies tried to stop Ali near the corner of West Orice Roth Road and South Burnside Avenue. 

Trending News

LSP said Ali got out of the car with a gun, shot it in the air and then pointed it toward officers. Deputies and an officer shot Ali and he was taken to a hospital where he died. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days