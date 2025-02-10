Ascension Parish law enforcement shoots, kills Gonzales man early Monday morning

GONZALES - A Gonzales man was shot and killed by Ascension Parish law enforcement on Monday morning after he shot a gun into the air and then pointed it at officers.

State Police said 25-year-old Abdulrahman Ali was spotted driving a car involved with an armed robbery in Gonzales. Police officers and Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies tried to stop Ali near the corner of West Orice Roth Road and South Burnside Avenue.

LSP said Ali got out of the car with a gun, shot it in the air and then pointed it toward officers. Deputies and an officer shot Ali and he was taken to a hospital where he died.