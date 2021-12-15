77°
Ascension Parish District Attorney seeking death penalty for Matthew Mire

Wednesday, December 15 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish's District Attorney Ricky Babin is seeking the death penalty for Matthew Mire, a 31-year-old accused of killing a state trooper, a woman, and injuring another person in Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

Officials say it was October 9 when Mire ambushed and killed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert at the intersection of Airline and Jefferson Highways in Prairieville before shooting two of his relatives in a harrowing episode that also left 37-year-old Pamela Adair dead.

When previously asked about Mire's case, Babin said there is a "strong likelihood" his office would pursue the death penalty against Mire; Wednesday's announcement marks Babin's follow-through on this statement.

At this time, Mire is being held in Livingston Parish Jail. 

