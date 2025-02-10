60°
Ascension Parish deputy shoots, kills subject early Monday morning; troopers investigating

By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - State police are investigating after an Ascension Parish deputy shot and killed someone early Monday morning. 

Information was limited as of 5 a.m. Monday, but LSP said the person was shot at around 1 a.m. on Burnside Avenue near West Orice Roth Road. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. 

The person's identity was not immediately released. 

This is a developing story. 

